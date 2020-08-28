Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 28 (ANI): The Administrative Council (AC) which met on Thursday under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has approved up-gradation, improvement and resurfacing of Mughal Road between Jammu and Srinagar at an estimated cost of Rs 47.41 crores for a total length of 84.11 kilometres.

The decision of the Administrative Council is aimed at proper upkeep, maintenance of the road to check avoidable loss of human life in various road accidents and ensuring smooth vehicular movement, a release said.

In recent years, Mughal Road being the alternate link between Jammu and Srinagar has gained significance by reducing the distance and travel time between Poonch- Rajouri districts of Jammu province and Srinagar and other districts of Kashmir province.

"It has also brought to the fore, vast tourism to Shopian-Dubjan-Pir Ki Gali-Buflaiz-Surankote-Poonch-Rajouri sector. Besides the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri through Mughal road link have received access to medical and educational facilities available in Kashmir valley," said the release. (ANI)

