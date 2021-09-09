Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu [India], September 9 (ANI): The Union Territory Administration of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu on Wednesday provided papad making machines to women from different gram panchayats of Daman.

These machines were given under the Prime Minister's Atmanirbhar Bharat and Nari Shakti Abhiyan.

To promote the National Rural Livelihood Mission, a self-help campaign was started by giving three papad making machines to the self-help group under the guidance of Administrator Praful Patel to the members of the Women's Self Help Group.

District Panchayat member Falguni Patel, who is leading the campaign, is working to make the villages self-reliant through the housing industry by setting up self-help groups in several villages under the campaign.

Falguni Patel told ANI, "Many women in the area became unemployed during the corona period. So, in order to get employment, women have been given machines to make papad to three groups while efforts have been started to get employment for 1500 women of another 125 groups after training."

She further said that due to COVID lockdown, the tourism and the trade industry of Daman have come to a standstill.

Joshila Bari, a member of the group who was earlier working as a tuition teacher has now joined the training camp for papad making.

"Due to COVID, my tuition classes were stopped so I joined the training camp for papad making because I believe that it will help me in earning my livelihood," she said. (ANI)

