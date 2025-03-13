Agartala, Mar 13 (PTI) Five more Eklavya Model Residential Schools will start functioning in Tripura in the coming academic session, an official on Thursday.

Eklavya model residential schools are exclusively for tribal students.

Currently, six eklavya model residential schools are operational in Tripura while the Centre has approved 21 such residential schools for the northeastern state.

The estimated cost of setting up an eklavya model residential school is Rs 48 crore, the official said.

"Out of the total of 21 sanctioned schools, construction of five schools have been completed at Rupaicherri, Karbook, Padmabil, Dumburnagar and Gabardi, all in tribal-dominated places," Tribal Welfare department, director, Subhasish Das told PTI.

The eklavya model residential schools function under the guidance of the National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS).

"We plan to start the admission process in the five new residential schools during the upcoming academic session (in June). The department has already invited applications for admission in the five proposed schools. The admission will be conducted on the basis of the outcome of an entrance test," he said.

The eklavya model residential schools offer CBSE curriculum from class 6 to 12.

"Manpower including teaching staff will be recruited by the NESTS, an autonomous body working under the Ministry of Tribal Welfare. Each school has an intake capacity of 480 students," he said.

The state government will provide all ancillary facilities including solar lighting and smart class for the students, he said, adding the tribal students of rural areas will immensely benefit from such educational institutions.

