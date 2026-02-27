Mumbai, February 27: The Indian stock market ended a volatile trading session of Thursday, February 26, on a mixed note, with healthcare and PSU bank stocks leading the gains while media and FMCG shares lagged behind. Notably, the benchmark Nifty closed marginally higher by 0.06 per cent, or 14.05 points, at 25,496.55, whereas the Sensex slipped 27.46 points, or 0.03 per cent, to settle at 82,248.61. That said, stocks of several companies will be in focus today, February 27, as the stock market opens for business.

Investors and traders will be looking to buy and sell stocks during Friday's trading session before the share market closes for weekend holiday. As investors and stock market enthusiasts prepare for buying and selling of shares, scroll below to know the names of stocks that are expected to be in the spotlight today during Friday's trading session. Stock Market Holidays March 2026: Full List and Holiday Dates.

According to a report in CNBC TV18, shares of Hindalco, IRFC, BPCL, HCL Tech, Greaves Cotton Ltd, Jio Financial Services, and Tata Steel will be on the list of stocks to watch out for today, February 27. Of all stocks mentioned above, shares of Hindalco Industries Limited (NSE: HINDALCO), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (NSE: BPCL) and Greaves Cotton Limited (NSE: GREAVESCOT) all closed last trading session of Thursday, February 26, on a positive note.

Notably, stocks of Hindalco Industries Limited (NSE: HINDALCO), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (NSE: BPCL) and Greaves Cotton Limited (NSE: GREAVESCOT) closed in green after rising by INR 3.90, INR 3.90 and INR 4.90 each, respectively. Similarly, stocks of Tata Steel Limited (NSE: TATASTEEL) also ended the day in green with growth of INR 0.88. However, shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited (NSE: IRFC), HCL Technologies Limited (NSE: HCLTECH) and Jio Financial Services Limited (NSE: JIOFIN) all closed in red.

According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited (NSE: IRFC), HCL Technologies Limited (NSE: HCLTECH) and Jio Financial Services Limited (NSE: JIOFIN) ended Thursday's trading session on a negative note after falling by INR 1.33, INR 4.70 and INR 0.80 each.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

