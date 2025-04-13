Jammu, Apr 13 (PTI) Expressing concern over the deteriorating security situation in the Jammu region, Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hameed Karra on Sunday said the Centre must adopt more effective measures to contain militancy with the cooperation of the people.

A Congress spokesperson said Karra was addressing a meeting of senior leaders to take stock of the current political and security situation, besides discussing the arrangements for the three-day Jammu visit of Syed Naseer Hussain -- the newly appointed AICC general secretary in-charge Jammu and Kashmir -- from April 17.

"The central government has failed to control the deteriorating security situation in the Jammu region and that is a matter of great concern as people in rural and remote areas are feeling insecure because of increased terror activities," Karra said.

He lauded the security forces for bravely fighting terrorism and scuttling infiltration attempts from Pakistan but said the increased terror activities, especially in the Jammu region over the past few months, had become a cause for concern among the people.

"The Centre must adopt more effective measures to contain militancy with the cooperation of the people," he said.

Karra said Hussain would reach Jammu on April 17 for his three-day tour.

He will address a workers' convention at Shakti Nagar, Jammu, and also chair a meeting of prominent Pradesh Congress Committee leaders, district presidents, former legislators and frontal organisation chiefs.

Hussain will meet different delegations from all districts of Jammu and take stock of organisational activities at a meeting with block presidents.

Karra said the Congress would further gear up its activities in all parts of Jammu and Kashmir to intensify the struggle in support of the demand for restoration of statehood, besides highlighting the issues being faced by the people due to non-fulfilment of various promises by the BJP during the past 10 years that had led to compounding the problems of unemployment, price rise, high taxation and exploitation of natural resources.

