New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) BJP veteran L K Advani on Tuesday paid rich tributes to Akali leader Parkash Singh Badal, describing him as a doyen of Punjab politics who was a grassroots leader and endeared himself to the masses by working tirelessly for the state's development.

Five-time former Punjab chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal died on Tuesday. He was 95.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Seeks Details of Vacant Posts in State SIT.

In his condolence message, Advani noted that the former Punjab chief minister's party wad one of the oldest allies of the BJP and that gave the saffron party an opportunity to work together when the first NDA government was formed in the 90s.

The two parties are no longer allies.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Full List of Janata Dal (Secular) Candidates and Their Constituencies.

Advani, 95, said, "I shared a long and cherished association with him and I admired him for his simplicity and commitment for the welfare of farmers and weaker sections of the society."

He expressed his heartfelt condolences to Badal's family.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)