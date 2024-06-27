New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, who was admitted to the AIIMS here last night, is stable and is being evaluated by a team of specialists, hospital sources said on Thursday.

The 96-year-old former deputy prime minister was admitted to the old private ward of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) around 10.30 pm on Wednesday, they said.

"L K Advani is stable. He is being evaluated by a team of doctors from different specialities including urology, cardiology and geriatric medicine," a source said.

Advani's ailment is not yet known.

