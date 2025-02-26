Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 26 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended a high-level session titled "Act East, Act Fast, Act First" in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, which was organized as part of Advantage Assam 2.0 in Guwahati.

The session organised on Tuesday explored opportunities for digital infrastructure development, trade expansion, and policy frameworks to accelerate economic integration with ASEAN and neighbouring countries. It underscored Assam's commitment to becoming a digitally empowered, seamlessly connected state driving regional growth and cooperation.

Delivering the keynote address, India's External Affairs Minister Jaishankar reiterated the Government's steadfast commitment to the Act East Policy, emphasising India's dynamic diplomatic engagements with ASEAN nations.

He also highlighted Assam's crucial role in strengthening infrastructure and economic linkages to facilitate deeper regional integration.

Speaking at the session, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that historically, India has shared deep-rooted civilizational ties with the nations of East and Southeast Asia. "Among these connections, the strongest passed through Assam and the Northeast, establishing the region as both a geographical link and a cultural bridge between South Asia and Southeast Asia," he said.

Considering the importance of Assam, he said that his dream is to make Assam a contributing state to India's growth, ensuring that the accomplishment of a 'Viksit Assam' and a 'Vikshit India' by 2047 becomes fast and seamless.

"We are celebrating Assam's success and looking ahead to its bright future. Our goal is to transform Assam into a state that actively contributes to the nation's progress rather than one that depends on assistance," CM Sarma said.

He emphasised that the Prime Minister is deeply committed to the development of Assam and the Northeast.

"In a historic initiative, after the independence, the External Affairs Minister led a high-level delegation of 62 ambassadors and high commissioners to the state, marking a significant milestone in Assam's global engagement. With unwavering dedication, the state is marching towards Vikshit Assam, contributing to Vikshit Bharat by 2047, the Assam CM added.

Simon Wong, High Commissioner of the Republic of Singapore delivering his address stated that the Prime Minister of Singapore is keen on exploring new opportunities beyond traditional sectors, with Assam being one such promising state.

He also appreciated the state's single-window system for ease of doing business.

Herve Delphin, Ambassador of the European Union to India, appreciated Assam's rich human and natural resources.

He noted that the European Union, one of the largest investors in India, now considers Assam increasingly important as the gateway to the eastern region as the Union is now 'working east'.

Major General Vetsop Namgyel, Ambassador of Bhutan while appreciating India's Act East Policy said that the proposed Gelephu Mindfulness City will augur well in adding more meaning and vibrance in Assam.

Keiichi Ono, Ambassador of Japan, spoke on the cultural ties and people-to-people contact between India and Japan. He also talked on Act East Policy and Japan's association with Assam and other North Eastern states in infrastructure projects. (ANI)

