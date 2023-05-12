Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 12 (ANI): Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, on Friday addressed the G20 Digital Innovation Alliance National Roadshow at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) here.

The National Roadshow was organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Startup Hub Ministry of Information Technology, Government of India in collaboration with SKUAST-K.

In his keynote address, Advisor Bhatnagar said that it is the endeavour of our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to make the G-20 Presidency a people's event across India. He added that the G-20 is an important institution which reflects the topmost economies of the world, adding that several areas which are important for humanity are being addressed through it.

The Advisor further remarked that our Prime Minister has the vision of putting India on a global level and this G-20 Presidency has brought a sense of pride, excitement and motivation among the countrymen that our country is attaining its position in global order.

Speaking on different aspects of this National Roadshow, Advisor Bhatnagar said that this G20 Digital Innovation Alliance will foster collaboration and advance digital innovation in various sectors like agriculture, healthcare, education, finance, and governance. He added that technology is progressing rapidly and we all need to adapt ourselves to new and emerging means of technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, among others.

The Advisor further highlighted that an effective education system, vocational training, innovation and incubation techniques, research and others are very essential for today's world. He added that the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) of our country is very unique and it covers all these aspects which are essential for today's digital and technology-driven world.

While speaking on the digital transformations in Jammu and Kashmir, Advisor Bhatnagar remarked that under the able leadership of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha sea changes are being witnessed across the UT. He added that accelerated growth and development is happening in the region besides key digital initiatives have brought transparency and accountability in the governance system across J&K.

During his keynote address, Advisor Bhatnagar highlighted the importance of harnessing the power of digital innovation to drive inclusive growth, enhance economic competitiveness, and address critical societal challenges. He emphasized the need for strong partnerships among G20 countries to leverage emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and the Internet of Things (IoT) to create sustainable and resilient economies.

In his address, Vice Chancellor SKUAST-K, Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganai said that India is emerging as a knowledge superpower of the world and our country is self-sufficient in every means due to a host of initiatives for the common people. He added that this National Roadshow will expose students of the University to Startups and make them job creators instead of job seekers which is the vision of this university.

The National Roadshow witnessed engaging panel discussions, interactive sessions, and presentations by leading experts in various domains related to digital innovation. Participants gained valuable insights into the best practices, success stories, and challenges associated with harnessing the power of digital technologies in diverse sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, education, finance, and governance. (ANI)

