Banda (UP), Nov 29 (PTI) An advocate of the Allahabad High Court was killed and an assistant registrar seriously injured when their car collided with another car in the Baberu area here on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place at around 8 am on Tindwari road, they said.

While advocate Ajay Kumar (45) died on the spot, assistant registrar Jagdish Prasad (46) was seriously injured. A person driving the other also suffered injuries, Station House Officer of Baberu police station Chandrapal Singh said.

Kumar hailed from the Kalindipuram area of Allahabad, he added.

Prasad is undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Kanpur, while another injured person is admitted to a local hospital, Singh said.

The body of the deceased advocate has been sent for post-mortem, he said, adding the probe in the matter is on.

