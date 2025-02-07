Aero India 2025 to be held from February 10 to 14 (File Photo: PIB)

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 7 (ANI): The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is set to take the centre stage at Aero India 2025, showcasing its indigenous products and technologies at the India Pavilion, said the state-owned aerospace and defence company.

The five-day event, beginning February 10 at Airforce Station Yelahanka, will feature HAL's Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) and the CATS Warrior as the main attractions.

"HAL's LUH to take centre stage, CATS Warrior Star of India Pavilion @AeroIndiashow. HAL will showcase its indigenous products and technologies centred on the theme 'Innovate. Collaborate. Lead' at Aero India 2025 beginning February 10 at Airforce Station Yelahanka," HAL posted on X.

This year's theme for HAL's participation is 'Innovate. Collaborate. Lead' highlights the company's focus on innovation, collaboration, and leadership in the aerospace sector. The India Pavilion will showcase HAL's cutting-edge technologies and products, demonstrating its capabilities in the design, development, and manufacturing of aircraft and helicopters.

The LUH, a state-of-the-art helicopter designed and developed by HAL, will be one of the star attractions at the show. The CATS Warrior, a futuristic unmanned combat air vehicle, will also be displayed, showcasing HAL's capabilities in the field of unmanned aerial vehicles.

Aero India 2025 is expected to attract a large number of visitors, including defence ministers, dignitaries, and industry leaders from around the world.

The event will provide a platform for HAL to showcase its products and technologies, while also exploring opportunities for collaboration and partnerships with global aerospace companies.

Organised by the Ministry of Defence in partnership with the HAL, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Department of Space, Aero India has become one of Asia's largest air shows since its inception in 1996.

This biennial event is renowned for its spectacular flyovers, aerobatic performances, and cutting-edge technology exhibitions. Visitors can experience demonstrations of some of the world's most advanced fighter jets, helicopters, and drones.

Both domestic and international teams will take part, presenting the latest innovations in military and civil aviation. In addition to the aerial displays, Aero India 2025 will showcase over 800 exhibits from more than 15 countries. The event will emphasise technological advancements in defence and aerospace, offering insights into the future of global aviation. (ANI)

