Mumbai, Mar 11 (PTI) Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday evening said the Maharashtra Public Service Commission's (MPSC) preliminary examination would be held by March 22.

Earlier, the MPSC's decision to postpone, yet again, the exam for government jobs which was to take place on March 14 (Sunday) on account of rising coronavirus cases sparked protests with students blocking a road in Pune.

"The preliminary examination will be held within eight days from March 14. The announcement of dates will be made tomorrow, this is my promise to you," Thackeray said.

The decision to postpone exams had evoked angry reaction from leaders of ruling allies Congress and NCP too.

Thackeray also said no student will be barred on the ground of age as a result of postponement.

"Precautionary measures such as sanitization of exam centres, COVID-19 tests of paper distributors, supervisors and assessors are being taken. We are doing it in the interest of candidates' safety," the chief minister added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)