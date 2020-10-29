Kolkata, Oct 29 (PTI) The BJP's West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh on Thursday said if elected to power in the assembly elections next year, his party will withdraw all false cases filed against political activists, including those of the Trinamool Congress.

The CPI(M)-led Left Front government, after coming to power in 1977, had withdrawn all political cases, including those against rival party workers. The Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee dethroned the Left Front in 2011.

"The vindictive Mamata Banerjee regime has slapped lakhs of false cases against workers of the TMC's political opponents including the BJP," Ghosh said at an interaction with party members and supporters at Rajarhat near here.

"Even members of the TMC have not been spared. False cases have been registered against many TMC members to prevent them from leaving the party. Let me assure the members of all political parties, including the TMC, that the next BJP government will free them from all such cases," he said.

An air of fear is being prevailed in West Bengal, the BJP leader alleged.

"Once voted to power, the BJP will ensure that the people of the state, political activists can live freely, breathe freely in the open air," he said.

Ghosh claimed that 120 party activists including leaders were killed by the TMC and the ruling party pursued its "agenda of killing political opponents" even during the Durga puja festival.

"We lost two of our activists in the past few days and to avoid handing over their bodies to relatives, the administration has said one of them was COVID-19 positive. This TMC government has shown it can stoop to such low levels," he said.

On GJM leader Bimal Gurung holding a press conference in the city on October 21 and pledging support to Mamata Banerjee in the 2021 assembly polls, Ghosh said, "How can someone eluding the state police for three years surface all of a sudden in Kolkata and brief the media in full public view? Does it mean all cases have been withdrawn against him?"

It appears that if someone supports the TMC, cases against him cease to exist, he claimed.

The Medinipur MP said the Darjeeling hills will now witness a fight between Gurung and Binoy Tamang factions of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM).

He said that BJP national president J P Nadda will visit the state for two days from November 6 to hold organisational meetings.

About the recent reshuffle in the party's state unit, he said, "We are all part of the organisation. We have to perform our assigned tasks."

