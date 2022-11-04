Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 4 (ANI): To make Dev Deepawali celebrations grand in Varanasi, the Yogi Adityanath government will illuminate the holy city with 10 lakh diyas and adorn the Kashi Vishwanath Dham with flowers worth Rs 80 lakhs on November 7.

According to an official statement, Kashi Vishwanath Temple premises will be adorned with diyas and flowers for two days to mesmerise lakhs of tourists and devotees from all over the world that are expected to witness the grand event.

Due to the occurrence of a lunar eclipse on November 8, it has been decided to celebrate Dev Deepawali on November 7.

Dev Deepawali is celebrated at more than 80 ghats of Varanasi, with innumerable lamps lit on the banks of the Ganga. This time, a total of 10 lakh diyas will be lit on the banks of the sacred river. Along with this, lamps will also be lit at all the major temples, ponds and lakes of Varanasi.

According to Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma, lakhs of tourists who visit Varanasi on Dev Deepawali, also visit Kashi Vishwanath temple to offer prayers. To make the celebration splendid, a well-known decorator from Visakhapatnam has volunteered to decorate the Kashi Vishwanath premises free of cost. (ANI)

