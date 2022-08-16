Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 16 (ANI): Hyderabad International Airport to roll out the DigiYatra airport for three months from August 18 onwards.

In line with the Government of India's signature DigiYatra programme, GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIAL) will roll out the Digital processing of passengers as a proof of concept through the DigiYatra platform from August 18 for three months. DigiYatra will facilitate paperless travel and avoid multiple identity checks at the airport enabling seamless and hassle-free travel.

With DigiYatra, passengers will be automatically processed based on a facial recognition system at select checkpoints: one at the Departure Domestic Entry Gate 3 and another at the Security Hold Area (SHA) in the passenger terminal building.

DigiYatra Technical Team has developed an exclusive mobile app for enrolment. The passengers need to download this app to enjoy the benefits offered by the DigiYatra programme. The app was launched on August 15 by the Prime Minister of India. The beta version of the DigiYatra app is presently available at Playstore (for Android platform). The same app will be available at App Store (for IOS platform) in a few weeks' time.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO-GHIAL, said, "The Digiyatra initiative envisages airline travellers, a speedy, hassle-free, digitally unified air travel experience across all stages of the journey. It is a milestone in the history of Indian aviation, and we are proud to be chosen as one of the airports for a proof of concept for Digi Yatra by the Government of India. GHIAL had earlier initiated face recognition trials which received wide acclaim across the airport ecosystem. This technology will enable passengers paperless travel, and they will be able to use a face scan as a boarding pass."

Since the DigiYatra Biometric Boarding System is integrated with the identity document, passengers will no longer need to show their tickets/ boarding passes and their physical Identity cards at the checkpoints of the Airport. This will lead to reduced queue waiting times, faster processing times and simpler processes enhancing the passenger experience. DigiYatra also enables the passengers to receive relevant information about various facilities, protocols, airline timings, and queue waiting times at the airport.

GMR Hyderabad International Airport is one of the five airports that has been selected to roll out the DigiYatra programme. DigiYatra team has formed Technical Expert Committee with all the airports and airlines to design the framework. The DigiYatra Mobile App is safe as the Passenger's biometric details are stored on Passenger's mobile itself and will not be shared with anyone. This is purely voluntary, and the normal non-biometric process shall continue to function.

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) is a joint venture company promoted by GMR Infra (63 pc) in partnership with the Airports Authority of India (13 pc), the Government of Telangana (13 pc) and Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (11 pc). (ANI)

