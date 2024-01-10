Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 10 (ANI): BJP National President JP Nadda hit out at Congress on 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' at a party event in Assam's Guwahati on Wednesday. He alleged Congress was a hypocritical party and the on one hand, it spoke about OBCs and on the other, abused an OBC Prime Minister.

Nadda said, "PM Modi gave constitutional status to OBC. But they (Congress) only want votes. Nehru had stopped Ambedkar from entering Parliament. After committing so much injustice with OBCs, now they are taking out 'Nyay Yatra'. Congress toppled elected govts 90 times by using Article 356. These people are taking out 'Nyay Yatra'? When Rahul Gandhi comes here during his yatra you should ask him about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots."

He further said that Jawahar Lal Nehru toppled elected governments 8 times, Indira Gandhi toppled elected governments 51 times, Rajiv Gandhi toppled elected governments 6 times and Manmohan Singh did it 12 times.

"Kaka Kalelkar's report was lying untouched during Jawahar Lal Nehru's tenure for seven years. Rajiv Gandhi did not touch the Mandal Commission report for 20 years and after 1990 Mandal Commission was implemented," he added.

BJP National President also addressed the state executive meeting of Assam State BJP at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, Panjabari.

Earlier, Nadda and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma conducted a roadshow in Guwahati on Wednesday. The roadshow was held from Koinadhara to Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, Panjabari in Guwahati.

Thousands of people including BJP workers and supporters welcomed the BJP National President by greeting him on the way.

Cultural troupes from various tribes and communities of the state performed dance and folk songs during the roadshow.

Amid talks between the INDIA partners to arrive at a seat-sharing agreement for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, Nadda arrived in Guwahati on Tuesday to chair key party meetings in the state.

On his arrival in the state capital on Tuesday, Nadda was received by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma along with senior BJP office-bearers and party leaders."(The) National president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Jagat Prakash Nadda, will be on a three-day visit to Assam and Arunachal Pradesh from January 9," read an official release by the BJP earlier.

After chairing the state executive and core committee meetings of the BJP's Assam unit, Nadda will hold similar meetings with the party's top office-bearers and leaders in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh.

He will also review the ongoing preparations for the general elections in these two Northeast states."On January 11, Nadda will leave for Arunachal Pradesh at 9 am. He will land at Itanagar airport, where he will be accorded a grand welcome by party leaders and senior office-bearers of the BJP," the party added in its release.

Nadda will attend the state executive meeting at the State Banquet Hall in Itanagar at 10.30 am on Thursday. At 3.05 pm, he will chair the BJP core committee meeting at the State Guest House in Itanagar and review the party's preparations for the general elections in the state. (ANI)

