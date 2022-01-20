Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 20 (ANI): Several Dausa farmers on Thursday staged a protest in Jaipur outside Chief Minister Ashok Gehot's residence against the auctioning of agricultural land by banks of farmers who are unable to pay off their loans.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister took to Twitter and issued directions to stop auctioning of agricultural land under the 'Removal of Difficulties Act' by banks if farmers can't pay off their loans.

"State Government has directed officers to stop auctioning under Removal of Difficulties Act by banks if farmers are unable to pay off their loans," the directions read.

The protest outside the Chief Minister's residence was led by BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena.

He later claimed that he was arrested by the police.

"Right now the police along with the farmer brothers are arresting me and taking me from Statue Circle to the Government Secretariat. Do not worry, I am not afraid of arrest. I will raise the voice of farmers' rights firmly. I am coming back soon... the fight against injustice will continue," Meena wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, several farmers, who were at the protest site expressed dissatisfaction before the government passed the order stopping auction of agricultural land.

"I had one acre land. I have received a notice asking to repay by January 27. I had taken a loan from a government bank of Rs 5 lakh," said Ram, a farmer from Dausa.

Some farmers even sat on the road as a sign of protest. Police personnel could also be seen at the protest site with barricading to oversee the law-and-order situation.

"In 2020, the government had brought in a law that stated that land less than 5 acres will not be auctioned. Plots of land less that 5 acres are being auctioned. The farmers are dying by suicide. Before the elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had announced that within 10 days debt would be waived off. It is a rather far-sighted promise. Lands are being auctioned and famers have been let down," Meena told ANI. (ANI)

