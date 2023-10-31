Shimla, Oct 31 (PTI) The Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation (HRTC) would start a medical circuit soon for patients visiting hospitals in the state and outside, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said on Tuesday.

The HRTC, which started a religious circuit bus service by plying buses to renowned temples, would also ply buses to the PGI Chandigarh, AIIMS Delhi, Medical College Tanda in Kangra, AIIMS Bilapsur and other such routes in the future, he told mediapersons in Shimla.

Flagging off the third bus service under the Pratham Darshan Seva, from the interstate bus terminal, Tutikandi, in Shimla to Mata Bhangayni in Sirmaur with culmination of the route at Lani Barad, Agnihotri, who also holds the transport portfolio, said routes of religious destinations would be redesigned and 100 such routes would be identified for running the HRTC buses under this scheme.

He said buses would also be started for Ayodhya, Haridwar, Amritsar, other temples in the state and the Buddhist circuit. The tariff per seat of the bus service launched on Tuesday is Rs 456. The bus would start from Shimla at 6:30 am.

Earlier, bus services were started from Dharamshala to Chintpurni Mata Temple and Jawalamukhi Temple and from Chintpurni Mata in Una district to Khatushyam in Rajasthan.

Himachal has "changed the way" by winning the Assembly elections in 2022, which was followed by the Congress victory in Kerala, and now the Congress is coming to power in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, and the BJP is baffled, he said.

“We would also win the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as the biggest promise of restoring the old pension scheme has been fulfilled and the state government has also given a special relief package of Rs 4500 crore to the disaster-affected people,” he said.

Attacking the BJP leaders and the Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, who had stated that funds given by the state government to the people has been provided by the central government, Agnihotri said, “Show me one instance where the Union government has paid Rs seven lakh compensation for a completely damaged house.”

He said no help has been given by the Union government and asked the Centre to at least give the claims of losses sent by the state if they do not want to give the special package of Rs 12,000 crore demanded by the state.

Meanwhile, answering a question regarding the health of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Agnihotri said that the health of the CM is improving. There is nothing to worry about and the CM will be back after a few days' rest.

Sukhu was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMCH) in Shimla on the night of October 25 after he complained of pain in abdomen and stomach infection. Later, on Friday, he was flown and admitted to AIIMS Delhi and is under treatment. The IGMC officials had maintained that the CM went to AIIMS for a second opinion.

