Hyderabad, Jul 20 (PTI) BRS working president and Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao on Thursday, referring to a video purportedly showing two women being paraded naked in violence-hit Manipur, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to set aside everything and use all their time to save the northeastern state.

He said Indians were raging against the Taliban when they were disrespecting children and women and in India, "Kuki women" being paraded naked and sexually assaulted by the "Meitei mob in Manipur" is a distressing and nauseous reminder of how barbarism has been normalised in new India.

"We Indians were raging against Taliban when they were disrespecting children & women. Now in our own country, Kuki women being paraded naked and sexually assaulted by the Meitei mob in Manipur is a distressing & nauseous reminder of how barbarism has been normalized in new India!!"

"All this horrifying violence & complete breakdown of Law & Order while the Union Govt watches in absolute silence. Where are you PM @narendramodi Ji and HM @AmitShah Ji while every shred of dignity in Manipur is burning? Please set aside everything and use all your time and energy to #SaveManipur," he tweeted today.

Appealing to people of the urgency and seriousness of the situation in Manipur to be resolved, Rama Rao in a statement said such acts of violence must not be tolerated in any civilised society.

The silence of the Union Government on this issue has further intensified the distress of the affected community and citizens at large, he further said.

As responsible citizens of India, it is a collective responsibility to stand against any form of violence and safeguard the dignity and safety of all individuals, regardless of their region or community, he further said.

The plea for immediate involvement to safeguard lives in Manipur serves as an urgent call for action, emphasising the need for the highest authorities to intervene promptly and ensure justice and security for the people of the state, he added.

