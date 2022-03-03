Banihal/Jammu, March 3 (PTI) In yet another breakthrough on the 272-km-long railway line from Udhampur to Baramulla, the Northern Railways on Thursday achieved a 'line and level' breakthrough of the difficult 1,911 metres-long horseshoe tunnel on the Katra-Banihal section with the completion of the boring work of the tunnel, officials said.

The breakthrough was achieved on the T-77D tunnel, which is located on 111-km-long stretch between Katra and Banihal – the most challenging part of the project, they said.

Also Read | Goa Shocker: Son Kills Father For Rejecting Marriage Proposal.

On February 15, the Northern Railways had achieved a line and level breakthrough of the longest 12.758 km T-49 tunnel between Sumber and Arpinchala station on the Katra-Banihal section under the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)