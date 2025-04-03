New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): MDMK MP Durai Vaiko on Thursday criticised the Waqf Amendment Bill and called out a violation of the basic principle of the constitution.

Speaking to ANI, MDMK MP Durai Vaiko said, "This Waqf Amendment Bill is against the basic principle of the constitution. It probably undermines the interest of the Muslim community, and this is against secularism. They might have won it, but it is a great injustice to the Muslim community, and we will fight for them till the end."

Also Read | Who Is Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov, US National Arrested in Andaman and Nicobar for Entering India’s Restricted North Sentinel Island?.

He said that the bill is against secularism and an injustice to the Muslim community.

The Lok Sabha passed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 on Thursday after a marathon and heated debate during which members of the INDIA bloc fiercely opposed the legislation while the BJP and its allies strongly supported it, saying it would bring transparency and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards.

Also Read | Jamnagar Plane Crash: IAF Pilot Killed, Another Critical As Jaguar Fighter Jet Crashes in Gujarat, Mishap Vidoes Surface.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra on Thursday said that it is a very "dark day" in India's secular democracy and called the bill is unfair.

"There is only a fifty vote gap difference here, and you realise just how unpopular and against the mandate of the public this bill is. It is only because of the party whip and the two allies that they have managed to get through by the skin of their teeth...It is a very dark day in India's secular democracy, where the government has brought a bill which is unfair and against the fundamental rights...The amendments are sending a very chilling effect to the Muslim community," Moitra told reporters. The bill was passed after amendments made by the opposition members were negatived," she said.

The House sat beyond midnight to pass the legislation. Speaker Om Birla later announced the result of the division. "Subject to correction, Ayes 288, Noes 232. The majority is in favour of the proposal," he said.

The government brought the revised bill after incorporating recommendations of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which examined the legislation which was introduced in August last year. The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995. The Bill seeks to improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India.

It aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)