Agartala, Jan 18 (PTI) The Airport Authority of India has elevated the Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) airport here to a higher grade based on passenger movement and infrastructure development, according to an official circular.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the upgradation of the Agartala airport and the Centre's support for the state's development.

"It has been decided to upgrade the category of the airports- Agartala, Bhopal, Madurai, Surat, Udaipur and Vijaywada from grade III to II," the circular reads.

The MBB airport, the second busiest airport in the northeastern region after Guwahati airport, manages 14 flights and 4,000 passengers daily.

Saha said, "It is a matter of great pride that MBB Airport, Agartala has been upgraded from Grade III to Grade II based on the passenger movement and Infrastructure development. My gratitude to PM Narendra Modi ji for continuous support for all-round development of Tripura".

With the elevation, the MBB airport will enjoy facilities, similar to Guwahati's Lokpriya Bordoloi airport, an official said.

It also provides more financial power to the airport director to undertake any project or development work.

