Gorakhpur (UP), May 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asserted that an aggressive campaign is being run in the state against COVID-19 on the lines of the drive against encephalitis disease.

He said the recovery rate is increasing and the Covid positivity rate is decreasing in the state.

In Gorakhpur, more than 75,000 people in the 18-44 age group have been inoculated so far and a widespread vaccination drive for this category will start all over the state from June 1, Adityanath told reporters here.

"We are running an aggressive campaign against the third wave of COVID-19 on the lines of the encephalitis campaign as we were able to bring down the encephalitis death rate to a minimum level during the last three years," he said.

"Preparation in each district is in full swing. Preparation is underway for 100-bed PICU ward at each medical college. We were successful in facing the second wave of COVID and we have started making preparations for the third wave on war footing," he said.

The chief minister made the remarks when he had gone to inspect a dedicated Covid hospital on AIIMS campus here, PICU ward at the district hospital and the encephalitis ward at BRD Medical College.

During his visit to the district hospital, Adityanath interacted with children admitted in the PICU ward.

At BRD Medical college, he asked patients if they are satisfied with the facilities at the hospital.

"We faced a high demand of oxygen during the second wave and keeping this in view, in Gorakhpur alone, we have started the process of installation of 25 oxygen plants and each district will become self-sufficient in terms of oxygen supply," he said.

After successfully curbing the annual spurt of Japanese Encephalitis and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome among children during the last four years of his stint, Adityanath in March had launched a month-long, state-wide vaccination drive for children to prevent recurrence of the fatal malady.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)