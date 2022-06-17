New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) The 'Agnipath' defence recruitment scheme is strategically planned and will prove to be a game-changer in strengthening the security of our nation, the apex body of private security guards said on Friday.

The Central Association of Private Security Industry (CAPSI) said 'Agniveers' will be employed as security officers in private sector on priority basis.

Also Read | Skill India & Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Will Work … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CAPSI chairman K Vikram Singh said private security sector requires a huge number of qualified officers for quality service delivery to corporate, community security and hybrid security engagements with the CISF.

"'Agniveers' shall be employed as security officers after skilling them as per BIS Standards which are being developed keeping in view the future their employability," he said.

Also Read | Agnipath Scheme Protest: Railways Cancels Over 200 Trains Across Country.

Appreciating Agnipath, he said it is a "strategically planned scheme" which will not only "augment our defence preparedness but will also usher new 'suraksha' culture among youth".

"This national project will prove to be a game-changer in strengthening the security of our nation.

"This proposed project will also generate huge employment opportunities for youth and help our country in ushering in a new social economic environment for the rural poor and middle class communities. This national project has the total support of the private security industry," he added.

Protests have erupted in several states since Wednesday against the Agnipath scheme to recruit jawans into the army, the navy and the air force for a four-year-period followed by compulsory retirement for most without gratuity and pension benefits.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)