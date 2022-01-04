Agra, Jan 4 (PTI) Agra mayor Naveen Jain has tested positive for COVID-19 and has gone into self-isolation, an official said Tuesday.

The district reported 23 fresh COVID-19 cases Tuesday and the total number of active cases now stands at 113, according to data released by the Agra administration.

Also Read | Gujarat: 15-Year-Old Girl Dies By Suicide After Being Scolded By Father Over Tuition Fees Money.

The mayor's Public Relation Officer (PRO) said Jain tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and is into isolation.

The districts has a recovery rate of 97.79 percent and a case fatality rate of 1.77 percent, the data showed.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh COVID-19 Restrictions: State Govt Bans Rallies, Social, Cultural, Sports Events; Imposes Night Curfew From 10 PM to 6 AM.

So far, coronavirus has claimed 458 lives in the district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)