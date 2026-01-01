New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Chandigarh/Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], January 1 (ANI): In a breakthrough, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Punjab, in a joint operation with Tarn Taran Police, arrested four accused and foiled a targeted firing conspiracy in the border area of Tarn Taran district.

During the operation, police recovered two country-made .32 bore pistols and four live cartridges from the possession of the accused. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were acting at the behest of foreign-based criminals Prabh Dasuwal and Doni Bal, and were planning to target specific individuals in the border area.

Police said the arrested individuals have criminal backgrounds. An FIR has been registered at Police Station City, Tarn Taran, and further investigation is underway to uncover forward and backward linkages.

The Punjab DGP said the Punjab Police remains firmly committed to crushing gangster networks and ensuring peace and security across the state.

Last week, BSF and Punjab police, in a series of coordinated and intelligence-based operations, successfully foiled criminal activities in Punjab's border districts of Gurdaspur and Firozpur, leading to the arrest of one smuggler and the recovery of arms and ammunition.

The BSF troops, in collaboration with the Punjab Police, apprehended an Indian smuggler from near Dana Mandi in Dera Baba Nanak, Gurdaspur. The accused is a resident of Kahlanwali village. A pistol with six live rounds has been recovered from his possession.

In another operation, the BSF received credible intel about miscreants planning to carry out criminal activities at the border area of village Maboke in Firozpur. However, the swift action by BSF personnel thwarted their plans. The officials recovered 16 live rounds and a kirpan (sword) from the site.

On October 22, the BSF troops foiled yet another cross-border smuggling attempt and recovered a drone carrying a weapon near the cross-border in Amritsar.

According to a release from the Punjab Frontier of BSF, the troops recovered one DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone carrying one Glock pistol with two magazines near the village Nesta in the Amritsar sector. (ANI)

