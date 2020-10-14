New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): Ahead of Bihar Assembly polls, Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) chief Sharad Yadav's daughter Subhashini Raj Rao will join Congress in the national capital on Wednesday.

She will also contest in the forthcoming Bihar polls.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality in National Capital Remains in 'Poor' Category for 8th Consecutive Day With Rise of Pollutants in Atmosphere.

Congress, CPI, CPM are part of the "Mahagathbandhan" (grand alliance) under the leadership of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Upendra Kushwaha's RLSP has quit Mahagathbandhan and forged an alliance with BSP. Hindustan Avam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi has joined NDA. The huge setback has been given by Mukesh Sahni from Vikasheel Insan Party (VIP) who announced his disassociation from Mahagathbandhan in a live Press Conference in Patna.

Also Read | Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Drug Launched by Glenmark Pharma in India.

In the NDA alliance, the Lok Janshakti Party(LJP) will not contest seats where BJP will be contesting. However, it will fight against Janata Dal (United). Both JDU and LJP are in a pre-poll alliance with the BJP.

Bihar with 243 Assembly seats will go to polls in three phases: October 28, November 3 and November 7. The results will be declared on November 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)