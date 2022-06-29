Hyderabad, Jun 29 (PTI) Ahead of BJP's national executive meetings scheduled to be held here on July 2 and 3, the party is deploying its leaders coming from other states to reach out to local cadres and the people across various assembly constituencies in Telangana.

The process would begin on Thursday and the visiting leaders would interact with local cadre and people, and invite them for the massive public meeting scheduled to be held in the city on July 3, BJP sources here said on Wednesday.

The visiting leaders are also likely to take inputs from local party activists on relevant issues, they said.

These visits are expected to infuse confidence among cadre and the people about the party, the sources said.

The BJP is aiming to emerge as the alternative to the ruling TRS in Telangana in the assembly elections to be held towards the end of 2023.

The party is making massive arrangements for the national executive meetings to be held in the city on July 2 and 3 and the public meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 3.

BJP General Secretary Tarun Chugh, in-charge of party affairs in Telangana, on Wednesday visited the Parade Ground at Secunderabad to inspect the venue.

As part of the arrangements, the BJP has put up banners and cutouts at various places in the city.

The BJP had earlier installed a digital hoarding at the party's state office, saying 'Bye Bye KCR'.

BJP sources claimed that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) imposed a fine for certain alleged violation of rules with regard to the hoardings.

Meanwhile, TV channels showed a hoarding put up in the city, saying 'Bye Bye Modi'.

