India News | Ahead of Cyclone Nisarga, 70 Residents of Maharashtra's Dahanu-Agar Village Shifted to Hostel

Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 (ANI): Around 70 residents of Dahanu-Agar village, which is located near the sea coast, on Tuesday, were shifted to a hostel as a precautionary measure ahead of Cyclone Nisarga.

The cyclone is likely to make landfall near Alibaug tomorrow.

"As our homes are near the river so the government has provided a stay facility as a precautionary measure. There are proper arrangements of food and stay," said a woman at the hostel.

People in the hostel expressed satisfaction with facilities provided to them from the government.

The IMD has stated that the Severe Cyclonic Storm is expected to impact the Maharashtra coast by the afternoon/evening of June 3. High wind speeds ranging up to 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph are expected, accompanied by heavy rainfall and storm surges of 1-2 metres in the coastal districts of the state.

In view of impending cyclone Nisarga, Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh earlier in the day issued prohibitory orders restricting any presence or movement of persons in public places along the coast.

The prohibitory orders will remain in effect from midnight of Tuesday to 12 noon Wednesday, as per the statement.

The cyclonic storm 'Nisarga' over East-central Arabian Sea moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 13Kmph during the past six hours.

"It is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours. It is very likely to move north-northeastwards and cross north Maharashtra and adjoining south Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, close to Alibaug in Raigad district of Maharashtra during the afternoon of June 3 as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 100-110Kmph gusting to 120Kmph," said India Meteorological Department (IMD). (ANI)

