New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): While the country is grappling with a spike in COVID-19 cases, a kite maker in Old Delhi has made kites to send out messages to combat the virus.

The messages imprinted on kites prepared by him read -- "We want to stay safe from COVID. Stay home, stay safe. Don't use Chinese 'manjha' (thread) for flying kites."

Speaking to ANI, Mohammad Taqi said, "Like we chased the British out of India and got independence, I want to give a message that people should take precautions so that we can chase COVID-19 out of India."

Taqi has made some new styles of kites, urging people to wear face masks, keep social distancing, move out of the house only when required and to keep the hands sanitised at all times.

He said his goal is to distribute 5,000 kites to send COVID-19 messages to several people.

"Every year on independence day, different messages are delivered through kites. I want to make people aware of precautions to be taken on COVID-19," he added. (ANI)

