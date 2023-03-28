New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the BJP is trying to bring together smaller parties in Bihar, that are believed to be upset with CM Nitish Kumar, into its fold, informed sources.

As part of this ploy, Bihar BJP chief Samrat Chaudhary and state in-charge Vinod Tawde have started chalking out strategies.

Keeping the 2024 polls in mind, the BJP has made several changes in its organisation, under which several state presidents have been changed. Samrat Chaudhary has been made the state chief replacing Sanjay Jaiswal.

Samrat Chaudhary on Tuesday also met the Bihar BJP in-charge Vinod Tawde in Delhi. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the political developments in Bihar and also discussed the strategy to bring the small parties who are angry with CM Nitish Kumar into NDA for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The first effort of the party will be to bring the small parties into its fold. The second attempt would be to make a dent in the vote bank of Mahagathbandhan.

Notably, within 24 hours of leaving JDU and forming a new party, Upendra Kushwaha had met the then Bihar BJP president, Sanjay Jaiswal.

This clearly indicates that Kushwaha will definitely try to help BJP in "cutting down" Nitish's votes. BJP is also trying to cut JDU's votes through Nitish's self-caste and RCP Singh, who was a minister at the centre from JDU quota, the sources added.

BJP is already trying to bring Chirag Paswan into its fold, by giving Y category facility. The party is also giving Z-category security to Mukesh Sahni of VIP to keep him on his side. Similarly, the party is also trying to bring HUM leader and former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi on its side before the Lok Sabha polls.

In this chain of events, Samrat Chaudhary also recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Parliament House.

It is pertinent to note that Bihar has 40 Lok Sabha seats, and ever since RJD and JDU came together in Bihar, BJP is working on a new strategy and making a dent in the OBC vote bank.

Back in August last year, Nitish Kumar ended his alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) National Democratic Alliance.

Nitish Kumar joined hands with Tejashwi Yadav under 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance) after quitting his former alliance partner BJP and became the chief minister of Bihar eight times.

JD-U and BJP had fought the 2020 assembly polls together and Nitish Kumar was made the chief minister of the alliance though the BJP had won more seats. Nitish Kumar's ties with BJP stretched over two decades and he was a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 1996. (ANI)

