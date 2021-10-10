New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) The youth wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) began a membership drive across all 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi on Sunday.

The move assumes significance as the municipal corporation elections are due to be held early next year.

The membership drive has been started by the in-charge of AAP's Delhi youth wing Rohit Lakra and president Ramesh Matiala, the party said in a statement.

"The membership drive has started in all 70 Vidhan Sabhas (assembly constituencies) of Delhi," the party said.

Hundreds of youth took membership of the AAP youth wing at Badarpur assembly constituency, the party claimed.

While the three civic bodies are currently ruled by the BJP, the AAP is the main opposition party.

