Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 18 (ANI): Ahead of Assembly polls, Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's newly-formed political party Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) received a shot in the arm after senior Congress leader and two-time MLA from Garhshankar Luv Kumar Goldy along with his supporters joined the party on Monday.

Goldy said that he always had faith and confidence in the leadership of Captain Amarinder Singh.

He said that he joined the PLC after he took the confidence of his supporters.

Goldy said, "Punjab needed the leadership of Captain Amarinder the most as his successors had proved utter failures. The Congress party was in a state of civil war and the Congress candidates will lose deposit in most of the constituencies."

Welcoming Goldy into the party, Captain Amarinder, who is in isolation due to COVID, said, "Goldy belonged to a respectable political family of Garhshankar which had great contributions towards the freedom of the country and welfare of the state."

Dharam Singh Fauji, a Municipal Councillor from Barnala also joined the Punjab Lok Congress on Monday along with his supporters.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) postponed the voting dates for the Punjab Assembly election to February 20. Earlier, the State was scheduled to go for polls on February 14.

This comes after several political parties, including Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party and former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh's party Punjab Lok Congress, requested the Commission to postpone the elections.

Sources said that the request was made as many people from the Scheduled Caste community from State are likely to visit Varanasi, in view of Guru Ravidas birth anniversary on February 16.

According to the statement issued by the ECI, the last date for filing the nomination for the candidates is on February 1, while the candidates can withdraw their nominations till February 2.

The results will be announced on March 10. (ANI)

