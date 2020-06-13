Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    141842

  • Total Deaths

    8498

  • Total Recovered

    147195

  • Total Confirmed

    297535
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Ahmed Patel Urges Government to Announce Scheme to Protect Children of Migrant Families

Agency News ANI| Jun 13, 2020 05:30 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | Ahmed Patel Urges Government to Announce Scheme to Protect Children of Migrant Families

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Congress leaders on Friday raised concern about child labour with party Treasurer Ahmed Patel urging the government to announce a comprehensive scheme to protect children of displaced migrant families.

Referring to the World Day Against Child Labour, Patel said "ill-planned" lockdown has disrupted lives of lakhs of poor children who are at risk of being pushed back into poverty.

Also Read | Kerala: Guruvayur Temple Closed Again From June 13 as Nearby Areas Declared COVID-19 Hotspots.

"On WorldDayAgainstChildLabour I urge the Central Govt to announce a comprehensive scheme to protect children of displaced migrant families. This ill-planned lockdown has disrupted the lives of lakhs of poor children who now risk being pushed back into abject poverty," he said in a tweet.

Congress Communications Incharge Randeep Singh Surjewala urged people not to encourage child labour.

Also Read | Delhi Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 2,137 COVID-19 Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 12, 2020.

"Those tender hands at the repair shop, hold the potential to change the destiny of a nation. Let us not chain them in the limitations of child labour," Surjewala said on Facebook.

Party MP Manish Tewari also urged people to be vocal in eradicating child labour.

"The next time you stop at a Dhaba and see a 'Chotu' scurrying to fetch you tea, realise that a little child is putting his childhood at stake to earn a livelihood- And needs your voice to help eradicate child labour & have a fair shot at life!" he said in a tweet.

Some other party leaders including Chairperson AICC Grievances Cell Archana Dalmiya, Punjab School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla and former Himachal Pradesh Minister Asha Kumari also laid stress on allowing children to gain knowledge and not money.

The World Day Against Child Labour 2020 focuses on the impact of coronavirus crisis on child labour.

According to United Nations, COVID-19 health pandemic and the resulting economic and labour market shock are having a huge impact on people's lives and livelihoods and the crisis can push millions of vulnerable children into child labour.

There are an estimated 152 million children in child labour, 72 million of which are in hazardous work. The UN says that these children are now at even greater risk of facing circumstances that are even more difficult and working longer hours.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
Facebook Incharge Randeep Singh Surjewala India Labor New Delhi Punjab School Education Minister
You might also like
Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia 2019–20 Live Score and Free Streaming Online in IST: How to Watch Live Telecast 2nd Leg of Semi-Final Football Match on TV As Per India Time?
Football

Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia 2019–20 Live Score and Free Streaming Online in IST: How to Watch Live Telecast 2nd Leg of Semi-Final Football Match on TV As Per India Time?
Kerala: Guruvayur Temple Closed Again From June 13 as Nearby Areas Declared COVID-19 Hotspots
News

Kerala: Guruvayur Temple Closed Again From June 13 as Nearby Areas Declared COVID-19 Hotspots
Yuzvendra Chahal Calls Chris Gayle Uncle After Universe Boss Tried to Troll the Indian Spinner on Instagram
Cricket

Yuzvendra Chahal Calls Chris Gayle Uncle After Universe Boss Tried to Troll the Indian Spinner on Instagram
Maharashtra Crosses 1 Lakh COVID-19 Cases With 3,493 New Infections, Death Toll 3,717
News

Maharashtra Crosses 1 Lakh COVID-19 Cases With 3,493 New Infections, Death Toll 3,717
Tamil Nadu Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 1,982 COVID-19 Cases, Tally Crosses 40,000
India

Tamil Nadu Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 1,982 COVID-19 Cases, Tally Crosses 40,000
New BS6 Maruti Celerio S-CNG Variants Launched in India at Rs 5.36 Lakh; Check Prices & Specifications
Auto

New BS6 Maruti Celerio S-CNG Variants Launched in India at Rs 5.36 Lakh; Check Prices & Specifications
OnePlus 8 5G & OnePlus 8 Pro 5G Smartphones to Go on Limited Sale in India on June 15 via Amazon.in & OnePlus.in
Technology

OnePlus 8 5G & OnePlus 8 Pro 5G Smartphones to Go on Limited Sale in India on June 15 via Amazon.in & OnePlus.in
OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Flagship Smartphones Receive Google's Android 11 Beta Update
Technology

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Flagship Smartphones Receive Google's Android 11 Beta Update
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.00 72.22
Kolkata 75.94 68.17
Mumbai 80.98 70.92
Chennai 77.96 70.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement