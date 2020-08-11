Ahmedabad, Aug 11 (PTI) Ahmedabad reported 150 new coronavirus patients on Tuesday which took the tally of cases in the district to 28,192, the Gujarat health department said.

With three patients dying, the death toll in the district due to the pandemic rose to 1,640.

However, the number of recovered cases also rose to 22,816 with 204 patients getting discharged from hospitals, the department said.

Ahmedabad city reported 139 new cases while other parts of the district reported 11 cases on Tuesday.

All three fatalities were reported from the city.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Tuesday sealed a shopping complex and a few eateries for violation of norms related to social distancing and face masks.

The Corporation had earlier sealed two malls including Alpha One, the largest mall in the city.

For the second day in a row, the city reported three deaths. The daily fatalities were one of the lowest since the number dropped to less than 10 on July 4.

Both the city and rural parts of the district reported more recoveries than new cases on Tuesday. 190 patients were discharged from hospitals in Ahmedabad city, while in the rural parts, thenumber was 14.

