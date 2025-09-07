Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 7 (ANI): The She Teams of Gujarat Police provided self-defence training to women at garba classes ahead of the Navratri celebrations across Gujarat, CID Crime, Women's Cell, Additional Director General (ADG) Ajay Kumar said.

ADG Ajay Kumar told ANI on Saturday that the She Teams of the police will also be present at the Navratri programs.

"There are 733 She teams across Gujarat. Each team has a vehicle, three female police staff and one male staff. This is a community outreach program...She teams will be present in all the Navratri programs. Their charter of duties includes spreading awareness regarding good-touch and bad-touch, providing self-defence training to women and children, counselling them, and raising awareness among them," he said.

The She Teams of the police patrol the Garba events annually.

A student who received the training said that the Police shared information regarding keeping oneself safe during the events, and have extended full support for security.

Student Karishma Parmar said, "The Police have given us a lot of information on how to protect ourselves during Navratri... They told us that we can dial 112 and the police will help us. If our vehicle is not working, the police will help us reach home. They have given us full support and said that they will protect us."

Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known as Navdurga.

The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the goddess in her various forms.

Each day is dedicated to a different form of the goddess, symbolising various aspects of strength, compassion, and wisdom. Devotees engage in fasting, singing devotional songs, and participating in traditional dances like Garba and Dandiya, creating a joyful atmosphere. (ANI)

