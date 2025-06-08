Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 8 (ANI): Ahmedabad Crime Branch arrested a female bouncer and an auto-rickshaw driver with huge quantity of MD drugs near Vinayak Park under Ramol area in the city, said a police statement.

Acting on a tip-off, officials seized a mixture of 34 grams and 180 milligrams of Amphetamine and Mephedrone, with an estimated market value of Rs 3.41 lakh.

Also Read | Delhi Horror: 9-Year-Old Girl's Body Found in Suitcase in Dayalpur, Family Alleges Sexual Assault; Paramilitary Personnel Deployed (Watch Videos).

The arrests were made when a team from the Crime Branch intercepted an auto-rickshaw near Vinayak Park. The accused were in possession of the illicit drugs without any legal permit and police recovered 34.180 grams of a mixture of Amphetamine and Mephedrone worth Rs 3,41,800, two mobile phones and an auto-rickshaw, added the police statement.

The arrested identified as Ramiz Mohammed (30), and the female bouncer Sirinbanu (28), both residents of Ahmedabad.

Also Read | Nari Shakti Is Actively Participating in Resolution of Viksit Bharat, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

Investigations reveal that Ramiz is a habitual MD drug consumer and sourced the substances from Tanvir. Meanwhile, Sirinbanu reportedly brought the drugs from Mumbai for retail sale to earn profit.

A case has been registered under sections of the NDPS Act at DCB Police Station and further investigations are ongoing to trace the supply chain and apprehend the remaining two accused.

Apart from this, on Sunday, Ahmedabad Crime Branch apprehended Abhishek alias Shooter Sanjaybhsinh Tomar, a notorious criminal with a history of violent offences, after a tense standoff at an apartment in Odhav.

Tomar, wanted in multiple cases involving assault, rioting, and illegal arms possession, had been evading the law. Acting on a tip-off, the Crime Branch team arrived at Shivam Awas, Building X, Flat No. 505 in Bhavang Flats, where Tomar hid. Tomar refused to open the door and instead climbed onto the kitchen balcony ledge, threatening to jump.

After the police broke in, Tomar began livestreaming the standoff on social media, continuing to threaten to jump, said the crime branch in a press note.

Authorities quickly mobilised the fire brigade and control room while negotiating with Tomar. Eventually, the police used "appropriate force" to detain him without any casualties. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)