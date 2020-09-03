Ahmedabad, Sep 3 (PTI) Gujarat's Ahmedabad recorded 166 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the district's count of patients to 32,013, the state health department said on Thursday.

Of these 166 new cases, 150 were from Ahmedabad city, while 16 from other parts of the district, it said in a statement.

With the death of three patients during this period, the fatality count in the district reached 1,741, it added.

A total of 76 patients undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the district recovered from the infection and got discharge in the last 24 hours, the department said.

