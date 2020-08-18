Ahmedabad, Aug 18 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district increased by 165 to 29,327 on Tuesday while the death toll rose by four to 1,666, the Gujarat health department said.

With 178 patients getting discharged in the day, the number of recoveries went up to 24,242, it said.

Of the 165 new cases, Ahmedabad city reported 149 patients while 16 cases were reported from rural areas, the department said.

All four deaths occurred in the city area, it said.

