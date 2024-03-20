Chennai, Mar 20 (PTI) Tamil Nadu's main opposition AIADMK on Wednesday finalised a seat sharing arrangement for the Lok Sabha polls with the DMDK, founded by actor-politician 'Captain' Vijayakanth who passed away recently.

Announcing the electoral pact here at the party headquarters here, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said the DMDK would contest from Tiruvallur (SC), Central Chennai, Cuddalore, Thanjavur and Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituencies.

DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth described the AIADMK as a "natural ally". She said that a "big victory alliance" has again been formed, like the one in 2011 for the Assembly polls. "This victory alliance will continue in 2026 Assembly polls also."

2011 was a watershed moment for the DMDK when the AIADMK-led alliance swept the polls winning 203 seats. While AIADMK won 150 seats with then party chief J Jayalalithaa becoming chief minister, alliance partner DMDK emerged as the second-largest party in the assembly with 29, upstaging DMK which managed to win only 23. This enabled Vijayakanth to become the Leader of the Opposition.

