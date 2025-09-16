New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tursday arrived in New Delhi ahead of his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

During his visit to the national capital, EPS will also meet the newly elected Vice President, CP Radhakrishnan.

His visit comes in the run-up to the 2026 Assembly Elections in Tamil Nadu, in which the AIADMK and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest in an alliance against the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

Yesterday Palaniswami had praised the BJP for extending consistent support to his party, especially after the demise of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, while strongly criticising the DMK government for its alleged failures in maintaining law and order in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing a public meeting in Chennai to mark the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister CN Annadurai, Palaniswami said that, during the time AIADMK was in power, and even now, those in the Centre (BJP) have never issued any threats.

"But on the contrary, they (BJP) have only done good for us. After the demise of Amma (Jayalalitha), some people tried to usurp the AIADMK party. They even attempted to topple the government. You know very well who safeguarded it (the Central government). It was those in the Centre (BJP) who protected us (AIADMK). It is not right to forget gratitude. In keeping with what Valluvar has said, we remain with gratitude," he said, making it clear that there were no differences with the BJP.

Politics in Tamil Nadu has heated up ahead of the elections, which are due in 2026.

Earlier this month, AMMK General Secretary TTV Dinakaran had announced that the party is "coming out of the NDA Alliance", giving a blow to the AIADMK-BJP alliance.

Meanwhile, EPS had removed six party functionaries from the Erode rural west district. All six functionaries were the supporters of KA Sengottaiyan, who was removed from all posts in the party. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe.)