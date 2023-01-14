Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 14 (ANI): Amid the row over DMK leader Shivaji Krishnamoorthy's controversial remarks against Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) senior leader and Thiruparankundram MLA Rajan Chellappa on Saturday accused DMK of "wrongly" criticizing the Governor.

Talking to ANI, he said, "No false complaint will be filed against anyone without evidence in the Governor's House. The Governor's House has filed a complaint against DMK spokesperson Shivaji Krishnamoorthy for speaking wrongly about the Tamil Nadu Governor."

He accused DMK of "wrongly" criticising the Tamil Nadu Governor.

"Few years ago, the DMK badly criticized Indira Gandhi, and after that DMK regime was dissolved. Again the same situation is happening now, and it is reprehensible that Shivaji Krishnamoorthy spoke wrongly about Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi," he added.

DMK leader Shivaji Krishnamoorthy on Friday sparked a controversy with his remark against Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi.

Addressing an event on Thursday, Krishnamoorthy said, "If the Governor refuses to utter the name of Ambedkar in his Assembly speech, do I not have the right to assault him?"

"If you (Governor) do not read out the speech given by the Tamil Nadu government, then go to Kashmir, and we will send terrorists so that they'll gun you down," Krishnamoorthy said.

The outburst came after CM Stalin accused the Governor of "delivering a speech that was extempore and deviated from the approved text".

Congress and communist parties and other ally members protested outside Raj Bhavan against TN Governor RN Ravi on Friday over the speech row.

Tamil Nadu MLA Thiru N Eramakrishnan on Wednesday moved a 'Motion of Thanks' on Governor RN Ravi's address, with a mention of the word 'regret' over his action.

On Wednesday, January 9, the Governor sparked a controversy with his statement that the name 'Thamizhagam' would be more appropriate for the state.

Governor Ravi's remark during his customary address at the opening session of the House on Monday, triggered an uproar, especially from the Treasury benches.

Legislators of the ruling DMK and its allies, the Congress and the VCK, started raising slogans against the Governor and staged a walkout. (ANI)

