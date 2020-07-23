Puducherry [India], July 23 (ANI): AIADMK MLAs on Thursday staged a protest after a statue of AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MG Ramachandran was found with a saffron shawl draped around it, in Villianur.

AIADMK MLAs sat in protest in front of the statue.

Also Read | Covaxin Trial Update: Human Trials For Bharat Biotech's Indigenous COVID-19 Vaccine Begins at Chennai's SRM Hospital.

They later garlanded it after taking off the shawl.

Earlier, Saffron colour was allegedly thrown on social reformer EV Ramasamy Periyar's statue in Sundarapuram in Coimbatore on July 17. (ANI)

Also Read | Delhi: Motorcycle-Borne Men Attack Woman in Greater Kailash, Snatch Gold Chain (Watch CCTV Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)