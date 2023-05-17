Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 17 (ANI): All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday provided financial support of over Rs 3 crore to more than 300 debilitated Anna Labour Union members on Wednesday in Chennai.

A total of Rs 3.10 crore was distributed at a rate of Rs 1 lakh each as a family welfare fund to the 310 weak employees who were members of the Anna Labour Union.

The event was organised on behalf of the AIADMK, with the initiative of providing financial assistance to 310 debilitated Anna Labour Union workers in the interest of family welfare at a private marriage hall, adjacent to the AIADMK Headquarters in Chennai.

The members who participated in the event were the Anna Trade Union Council State Secretary R. Kamala Kannan, the State District Executives and the senior members of AIADMK. (ANI)

