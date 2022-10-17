Chennai, Oct 17 (PTI) If October 17, 1972 marked a turning point in politics in Tamil Nadu after founding of the AIADMK by M G Ramachandran, the celebration in 2022 was punctuated by divisions in the party.

Also Read | GPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited for 125 Assistant Engineer Posts at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in; Here's How to Apply.

The partymen were in no mood to celebrate the year of completion of the golden jubilee together. The day was observed separately by the factions - one led by former Chief Minister and AIADMK interim general secretary K Palaniswami; the other by former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam; and yet another by expelled interim general secretary V K Sasikala.

As party steps into 51st year, the celebrations at the headquarters of the party were led by the Leader of the Opposition K Palaniswami who was joined by hundreds of cadres. He hoisted the party flag, garlanded the statues of MGR and Jayalalithaa and distributed sweets.

Also Read | Assam Shocker: Government School Teacher Sexually Abuses Student in Kamrup, Suspended.

Also, he distributed 'dhotis' and 'saris.' Former State ministers D Jayakumar, K P Munusamy and Natham R Viswanathan participated on the occasion.

Panneerselvam and former minister R Vaithilingam paid floral tributes to portraits of MGR, his late wife Janaki Ramachandran and late former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. He distributed sweets after hoisting the flag.

Speaking to reporters here, Panneerselvam reiterated that all those who served the party at the time of MGR and Jayalalithaa should unite and strive for development.

AIADMK saw the first victory in the parliamentary by-election in Dindigul in 1973. Then in 1977, MGR became the Chief Minister. He saw victory in the 1980 and 1984 elections.

Following MGR's death in 1987, the party again came to power in 1991 under the leadership of Jayalalithaa. She piloted the AIADMK to victory in 2001, 2011 and 2016.

Though Panneerselvam served as Chief Minister thrice after the death of Jayalalithaa after developing differences with Palaniswami, he merged his faction with Palaniswami, who became the Chief Minister. Both faced the 2021 Assembly election as coordinator and co-coordinator of the AIADMK respectively.

Following the merger, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam expelled Sasikala. Later, Palaniswami, pitching for single leadership in the party, got elected as interim general secretary and expelled Panneerselvam and his supporters.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)