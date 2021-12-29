Chennai, Dec 29 (PTI) AIADMK top leader K Palaniswami on Wednesday demanded that Chief Minister M K Stalin inform the people on what was preventing the DMK regime from not implementing the assurance made in the run up to the Assembly election on bringing petrol and diesel under the GST regime.

During his stint as the leader of opposition, Stalin had many times stated that petroleum products should be brought under the purview of GST, Palaniswami said.

Senior DMK leader and party treasurer T R Baalu, in an interview to a Tamil news channel, has said that bringing petrol and diesel under the GST was featured in his party's manifesto for the 2021 polls, the AIADMK leader, also the former Chief Minister said.

"Baalu has categorically said that the Central government should bring petrol and diesel under the GST. He has said that it would bring down the prices of petroleum products by Rs 40 to Rs 50," Palaniswami said in a statement.

When Baalu has himself recommended bringing petrol and diesel under the GST, Chief Minister M K Stalin should inform the people on what was preventing them from not implementing that assurance made in the run up to the Assembly election, he said.

News reports, quoting the Union Finance Ministry, said that only Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have opposed fuel to be brought under GST while most others, including union territories, have supported it, Palaniswami said.

The AIADMK leader alleged that the DMK regime has not even taken the 'first step' in fulfilling its assurances, including those that would bring economic benefits to the Tamil Nadu people.

The AIADMK government had provided a Pongal gift of Rs 2,500 to people (2021, January) and the DMK has not made a similar move so far, he said adding this has 'angered' the ordinary and poor people.

