Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 10 (ANI): AIIMS Bhubaneswar has announced the cancellation of all kinds of leaves, including vacation and station leave in view of the circumstances arising in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

This comes after the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday cancelled the leave of all health ministry officials.

In an official order, AIIMS Bhubaneswar said, "In pursuance to the Office Order of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India dated May 9, 2025 (copy attached) and in the view of impending situation, no leave of any kind including vacation and station leave is to be granted to any officer except on Medical Grounds, till further orders."

"Further, the already sanctioned leave, if any, stands cancelled, and the officers who are on leave are directed to resume their duties immediately. Therefore, all faculty members, Residents and all other staff members and Officers who are on leave as on date are hereby informed to report to duty immediately. This will come into force with immediate effect," the letter further stated.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday cancelled the leave of all health ministry officials till further notice.

"In view of the impending situation, no leave of any kind, including station leave, is to be granted to any officer except on medical grounds, till further orders. Further, the already sanctioned leave, if any, stands cancelled and the officers who are on leave are directed to resume their duties immediately," the Health Ministry stated.

On Friday, Union Health Minister JP Nadda chaired a high-level meeting with senior health ministry officers to review emergency health systems preparedness.

The current status of medical preparedness for handling emergency cases was presented to the Union Minister. He was apprised of the actions taken regarding deployment of ambulances, ensuring adequate availability of medical supplies, including equipment, medicines, and blood vials and consumables, hospital readiness in terms of beds, ICU, and HDU, deployment of BHISHM Cubes, advanced mobile trauma care units, etc.

Hospitals and medical institutions have been advised to ensure the availability of essential drugs, an adequate supply of blood, oxygen, trauma care kits, etc.

AIIMS New Delhi and other Central government hospitals have mobilised doctors and nurses with supplies for ready deployment. They have been advised to coordinate with state and district administration, armed forces and regional associations of doctors, nurses, paramedics, private sector hospitals, charitable institutions, etc., to strengthen the emergency response networks in a collaborative manner.

Additionally, nationwide mock drills for disaster preparedness have been conducted at AIIMS, PGIMER, JIPMER and other premier hospitals.

The Union Health Ministry is closely monitoring the situation in its commitment to ensuring uninterrupted healthcare services and emergency response across all regions.

The Indian Army, during the intervening night of May 8 and May 9, successfully repelled and responded to multiple drone attacks by Pakistan along the western border and the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

