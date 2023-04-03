Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 3 (ANI): All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhubaneswar has introduced millets in the diet of it's students and admitted patients with the aim to provide healthy and nutritious food to the students and indoor patients.

Executive Director Dr Ashutosh Biswas started the initiative to mark the auspicious occasion of "Utkal Dibasa" and G20 Jan Bhagidari campaign.

Also Read | COVID-19, Influenza Cases Spike in Maharashtra: Face Mask Mandatory for Government Employees, Staff of Banks and Colleges in Satara District.

Dr Ashutosh Biswas on the occasion said, "We are really enthusiastic to introduce millets in the diet of our students and patients. We believe that it will provide the patients the essential fibres they need to recover quickly. We are committed to provide the best care to our patients and this is one of the many steps we are taking in that direction."

Similarly, students will get rich nutrients and minerals from the ancient locally available food, which will take care of their weight and immunity.

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: Cricket Match Turns Fatal in Cuttack, Youth Killed During Fight With Umpire Over 'Wrong' Decision.

Drawing inspiration from the Prime Minister's call to make 'Jan Bhagidari' a strong element of India's G20 Presidency, AIIMS Bhubaneswar has planned a series of programmes for the month.

As a part of the noble campaign, AIIMS Bhubaneswar has introduced Millets in the diet of students and patients on "Utkal Dibasa",

To create awareness about the health benefits of millets and spread the message to the public, a meeting was organized at OPD foyer.

A handbook on Millet "Millets on Health Benefits and Diseases" distributed it to the public.

"The introduction of millets in the diet of patients and students at AIIMS Bhubaneswar is a significant step towards raising awareness about the health benefits of millets. The initiative is expected to inspire people to include millet in their daily diet and promote the consumption of traditional foods that are both healthy and delicious," said AIIMS in a press statement.

Millet is a common term for categorizing small-seeded grasses that are often called Nutri-cereals. Some of them are sorghum (jowar), pearl millet (bajra), finger millet (ragi), little millet (kutki), foxtail millet (kakun), proso millet (cheena), barnyard millet (sawa), and kodo millet (kodon).

An essential staple cereal crop for millions of smallholder dryland farmers across Sub-Saharan Africa and Asia, millets offer nutrition, resilience, income and livelihood for farmers, and have multiple uses such as food, feed, fodder, biofuels and brewing. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)