New Delhi [India] September 27 (ANI): The Department of Surgical Oncology, Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital, AIIMS Delhi, has officially launched the advanced da Vinci surgical system to strengthen access to advanced cancer care, officials said on Saturday.

According to an official statement, the department has already performed around 100 surgeries during the pilot phase, underscoring both clinical confidence and strong patient demand.

The department is equipped with five trained surgeons to perform a wide range of cancer surgeries using da Vinci. These include complex cases involving the rectum, esophagus, pancreas, urology and gynecologic cancers, where precision is essential. The system is especially valuable for demanding procedures such as very low rectal surgeries, Whipple's procedures for pancreatic cancer and advanced chest operations. With this capability, the department can now handle some of the most challenging cancer surgeries with precision.

This technology aims to help surgeons perform a range of cancer surgeries, including complex cases involving the rectum, oesophagus, pancreas and gynaecologic cancers. All procedures are offered free of charge, enabling equitable access for patients across all sections of society, who also benefit from fewer complications and better recovery overall.

"The introduction of robotic-assisted surgery in our oncology department reflects AIIMS Delhi's mission to expand equitable access to advanced healthcare. This is a significant step forward because, with cancer cases rising across the country, the demand for precision-driven treatments is growing. AIIMS Delhi continues to serve as a referral centre for some of the most complex cases, where this technology can make a meaningful difference. By offering these surgeries free of cost, AIIMS Delhi is ensuring that advanced cancer treatment is available at an affordable level in a high-volume government hospital, without financial barriers for patients," said Dr. M. Srinivas, Director of AIIMS Delhi.

"Robotic-assisted surgery is transforming the way we treat complex cancers by offering clear advantages for both patients and surgeons. With this modality, patients often benefit from smaller incisions, reduced blood loss, less pain, faster recovery, and fewer complications, helping them return home sooner. Surgeons, on the other hand, gain enhanced visibility, control, and accuracy with the da Vinci system. With this program, AIIMS Delhi is setting new benchmarks for oncology surgery in the public sector and widening access to cutting-edge treatment for people across the country," said Dr. Sunil Kumar, Head of the Department of Surgical Oncology, Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital, AIIMS Delhi.

Looking ahead, the department plans to build on this momentum by documenting outcomes, contributing to research, and sharing learnings with the wider surgical community. By combining high patient volumes with advanced technology, the Surgical Oncology department at AIIMS Delhi is well-positioned to generate valuable insights that can guide best practices in cancer surgery across India. (ANI)

