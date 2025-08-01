Patna (Bihar) [India], August 1 (ANI): The Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna announced an immediate shutdown of all elective services and a conditional shutdown of emergency services starting 9 am on August 1 after an incident of alleged violence took place inside the hospital premises involving Chetan Anand, MLA (Sheohar), his wife Dr. Ayushi Singh, and their armed guards.

According to the RDA's official notice, the incident occurred late on July 30, around 11 pm, in the Trauma Centre premises. The MLA and his armed escorts allegedly forced their way into the hospital, physically assaulted security staff, threatened resident doctors with death, and even brandished a firearm within the premises. A hospital security guard was reportedly injured after being struck with the butt of a weapon. Resident doctors said that they were subjected to threats, abuse, and fear inside their own workplace.

Despite the severity of the assault, the RDA highlighted that no FIR has been filed, and the administration has taken no decisive legal or institutional action to protect its staff or pursue justice. This perceived inaction, the doctors said, has created "a climate of fear and helplessness among doctors and healthcare workers.".

In its letter to the Medical Superintendent, the RDA announced: Immediate shutdown of elective services by resident doctors and complete shutdown of emergency services from 9 am, August 1, if their demands remain unmet.

The doctors have put forward four key demands: Immediate lodging of an FIR against MLA Chetan Anand, Dr. Ayushi Singh, and the armed guards involved; deployment of adequate and permanent security personnel across the hospital; a formal written assurance and public condemnation of the incident by the administration; and Implementation of long-term security protocols to safeguard healthcare workers on duty.

The RDA added in its letter, "We emphasize that our decision to halt services has not been taken lightly. We are committed to patient care, but we cannot and will not function under threats to our lives and dignity."

They also warned that if no action is taken by the given deadline, the administration will bear full responsibility for the service disruption and its consequences. (ANI)

